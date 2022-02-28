War in Ukraine: Germany and Austria make trains free for refugees

“In collaboration with the Polish railways, Deutsche Bahn is preparing to put on the rails additional wagons and special trains”, if Ukrainian refugees, fleeing the war, arrive en masse, specified the national public company while Berlin has said it is ready to welcome Ukrainians.

“Quick and simple help”

On Sunday, Austria announced to do the same. Austrian Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler tweeted that she had reached an agreement with the state-owned company OeBB so that Ukrainians fleeing their country could use the company’s trains without tickets. “In the times we live in, it is crucial to provide quick and simple help. That is exactly what we do,” she added.