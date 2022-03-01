War in Ukraine: in Poland, solidarity is organized against the plight of refugees

More and more people are fleeing Ukraine. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion four days ago, nearly 370,000 people have already left Ukraine according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, including 156,000 in the direction of Poland. Europe 1 went to the Polish border post of Medyka.

The humanitarian aspect worsens with the war in Ukraine. More and more people are fleeing Ukraine. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion four days ago, nearly 370,000 people have already left Ukraine according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, including 156,000 in the direction of Poland. Europe 1 went to the Ukrainian-Polish border, to Medyka. This is one of the points where the wait is the longest to pass. Here, the flow is continuous. Cars with full trunks, but also hundreds of people on foot dragging their suitcases or carrying plastic bags ready to burst.

Looking bewildered, her eyes darkened, Inna shakes hands with her 5-year-old daughter. It’s the end of a three-day journey. “They are bombing our land, our people,” she cries. “I have these terrible sounds still in my head. I was so scared for my child. I had to leave my parents there because they didn’t want to leave. He kept saying, ‘This is our country’ “, she continues.

“Ukraine is him”

Many arrive frozen. A volunteer medical team has been dispatched here. Supply tents were also hastily erected. “Thanks to Poland”, breathes some. But the heart is divided, bruised on arrival, explains Nastia, her companion, haggard, at her side. “Last night, we spent 13 hours walking near the border. Now we are safe,” she explains. “But our relatives are still in Ukraine. Maybe we will go back there in four or five days. For him, it’s too hard. Ukraine is him,” she concludes.

Cars from all over Poland parade here. They often come to offer a roof to those whom no family can shelter in Europe.