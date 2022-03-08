War in Ukraine: Putin says he has no plans to declare martial law in Russia

Russia does not plan to introduce martial law, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday, in response to persistent rumors to that effect because of the conflict in Ukraine. “Martial law is implemented (…) in the event of aggression, particularly in regions where fighting is taking place. We do not have such a situation, and I hope it will not intervene”.

Russia does not plan to introduce martial law, President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday, in response to persistent rumors to do so because of the conflict in Ukraine. “Martial law is implemented (…) in the event of aggression, especially in areas where fighting is taking place. We do not have such a situation, and I hope it will not intervene”, he said, questioned by employees of the Russian airline Aeroflot.

Rumors of martial law

According to him, he continued in response to a question from one of his interlocutors, only professional soldiers and officers take part in Russian military operations in Ukraine and the Kremlin does not plan to deploy conscripts from the contingent or reservists. Numerous rumors made Russians fear a mobilization and the introduction of martial law. “There are attempts to destabilize society,” commented Vladimir Putin, seated at a large table with women working for Aeroflot, ahead of Women’s Day on March 8, a public holiday in Russia.

Aeroflot has been hit very hard by Western sanctions imposed since Russia brought its troops into Ukraine on February 24.