War in Ukraine: Russian government partially blocks Facebook

The Russian government “partially restricts access” to Facebook, accusing the American social network of censoring four media organizations linked to the Kremlin. “Facebook violates human rights and fundamental freedoms”assures a press release from the Federal Service for the Supervision of Communications (Roskomnadzor), a few hours after the social network refused to suspend its efforts to fact checking in Russia.

Image Timothy Hales Bennett (Unsplash).

Information remains the sinews of war, and the conflict also takes place on the digital terrain. The invasion of Ukrainian territory has been accompanied by internet shutdowns around Kharkiv, the former Soviet capital a few kilometers from the border, and Russian services are increasing denial of service attacks against Ukrainian government sites.

The Roskomnadzor calls on the population to “using Russian social networks” and “consult only information from official Russian sources”. On the Yandex search engine, results related to the conflict are crossed out with a banner calling for” Warning “ It front of “resources that may contain inaccurate information”.

While the protest is organized on social networks, the Russian communications policeman demands that the media close to the Kremlin escape the measures of fact checking. “Russian authorities have asked us to stop the independent verification of information posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations”, Explain Nick Clegg, Meta’s vice president in charge of international relations.

“We refused”he continues, “therefore, they have announced their intention to restrict the use of our services. » The authorities speak of “censorship” against the RIA Novosti agency, the Zvezda television channel of the Ministry of Defense, as well as the sites Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru published by oligarchs close to power, after the suppression of publications considered “false”.

The restrictions will take the form of“traffic slowdown”, aimed at discouraging the use of foreign social networks. This blocking within Russian territory is accompanied by operations intended to slow down or prevent access to Facebook in Ukraine, the infrastructure operator Cloudflare noting an increase in domain resolution errors facebook.com .

Faced with attacks against its digital infrastructure, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense calls on the hackers for help, according to Reuters. The Anonymous Collective said the “cyber warfare” to Russia, and ensures having hacked the site of the Russian Ministry of Defence. Ukrainian citizens are turning to Signal and Telegram encrypted messaging.