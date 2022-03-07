War in Ukraine: some French brands are starting to leave Russia

Faced with the Russian invasion in Ukraine, certain French companies took a stand and began to withdraw their interests from Russia. This is the case for Hermès and the Michelin guide. For now, there is no general movement, but the question of business is in everyone’s mind.

After the American giants (Apple, Boeing, Disney, Ford, General Motors, etc.), some French companies are beginning to suspend, or even withdraw, their activities in Russia. This is the case of Hermès and the Michelin guide. And if for the time being there is no general position taken by French business leaders despite the invasion of Ukraine, all companies are asking themselves the question.

Supply problems

Beyond the image for companies that choose to maintain their Russian interests, there is the question of business. And for good reason, those who remain find themselves confronted with European sanctions. A lesser evil in the event of production and consumption directly located on the territory. But it gets complicated when there are borders to cross. For Hermès, for example, there is the question of supplying its stores in Russia. Ditto for Renault which, without having yet taken a position, is wondering how to transport parts manufactured outside Russia.

The threat from Moscow

Without forgetting that it is in ruble that companies are paid, a currency which is no longer convertible. For the Michelin guide, what interest is there in writing a guide to the restaurants of a country where tourism has stopped. The Russian government received business leaders this week with a clear message, if you stay we will help you, but if you leave, we will seriously complicate your life.