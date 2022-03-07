War in Ukraine: the moving appeal of star Andriy Shevchenko

Ukrainian soccer legend Andriy Shevchenko spoke on Italian television this weekend calling on viewers to donate to the Ukrainian people as the Russian army continues its invasion. “I can’t watch what is happening to my country without crying,” he said.

A capital speech in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ukrainian Andriy Shevchenko, a former football star, spoke on Italian public television this weekend in a fundraising program for the Red Cross. “Please open your hearts to my people,” whispered the former AC Milan striker, now coach of the Genoa club. “I can’t watch what is happening to my country without crying,” continued the former coach of the Ukraine team, not without emotion, in front of millions of viewers.

Shevchenko’s family remained in Ukraine

The 2004 Ballon d’Or gave news of his relatives, who have not left the country. “My mother, my sister and other members of my family are still in Ukraine. It was their choice to stay,” said Andriy Shevchenko on the Rai channel. The AC Milan legend wanted to recall the events that are taking place right now in Ukraine. “Cities are being bombed, children and old people are being killed. We must try to convince Russia to cease fire and stop this war,” added the former footballer.

Andriy Shevchenko’s call was relayed on social networks. The Ukrainian star had also placed the flag of his country on his Twitter profile photo to show his support for the Ukrainian people.