War in Ukraine: Ursula von der Leyen announces new sanctions against Belarus

Belarusian officials who “helped Russia” in its offensive in Ukraine are also targeted by sanctions. Belarus is already under EU sanctions for cracking down on its opposition and hijacking a European plane to arrest a dissident.

The European Union decided on Sunday to impose new sanctions against Belarus by banning exports from the “most important economic sectors” of the Minsk regime, “accomplice” of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, announced the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The sectors of hydrocarbons, tobacco, cement, iron and steel are concerned, specified the head of the European executive. Belarusian officials who “helped Russia” in its offensive in Ukraine are also targeted by sanctions. Belarus allowed Russia to use its territory for the invasion of Ukraine, including forces heading towards Kiev. Belarus is already under European Union sanctions for the repression of its opposition, for the hijacking of a European plane in June 2021 in order to arrest a dissident, and for an influx of migrants from the Middle East at the borders of EU from its territory that Minsk is accused of orchestrating last year.

Sixth set of sanctions

The measures announced on Sunday are the sixth round of EU sanctions against the former Soviet republic, an ally of Vladimir Putin’s regime. They are already hitting 183 officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, and 26 companies or entities with a freezing of their assets and a ban on entry into the EU.

After the hijacking of a Ryanair plane, the EU had already targeted economic sectors such as potash, restricted the sale in Belarus of sensitive technologies in the field of telecommunications, and prohibited European airspace to Belarusian companies.