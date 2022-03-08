War in Ukraine: what to remember from the eleventh day of the Russian invasion

On the eleventh day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s armed forces are closing in on Kiev, encountering stubborn resistance and sometimes bombarding apartment buildings, notably in Cherniguiv, 150 km north of the capital, where dozens of civilians have been killed in recent days.

Kiev awaits the Russian offensive

The people of Kiev barricade themselves or flee before the dreaded Russian offensive occurs. Nicolas Tonev, correspondent in Ukraine for Europe 1, recounts this exodus. “Kiev residents expect the city to be attacked in the same way as Mariupol,” he said. “The driver I was with, who regularly takes old people out of town, was telling me that he hadn’t seen such lines of cars until now. There are hours and hours of waiting because of the checkpoints. We see mothers and elders trying to play on the low side with the smallest children”, describes our special correspondent.

For political scientist Frédéric Encel, the capture of Kiev is inevitable. “The resistance of the Ukrainian army, however valiant it may be, could not do anything about it in reality”, he laments on Europe 1. “It is quite unimaginable that the war will stop for a few days or a few weeks without that Putin has obtained in Kiev the seat of government and of the Assembly, therefore the seat of the hated regime”, he continues. Frédéric Encel insists on the political objective that the city of Kiev represents for Vladimir Putin. “On the other hand, on the military level, in the south of the country, it was very, very well said and recalled by your correspondents, we have a strategic objective on the part of the Russians.”

Vinnytsia airport destroyed by Russian strikes

Russian strikes on Sunday destroyed the airport in the city of Vinnytsia, some 200 kilometers southwest of Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. “I have just been informed of missile strikes against Vinnytsia”, a city with a population of nearly 370,000, Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Telegram. “The airport was completely destroyed,” he added. The Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed the strikes.

“A Ukrainian Armed Forces airfield was destroyed by high-precision and long-range weapons,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky also criticized Western countries for their refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine and their reluctance to deliver fighter jets to Kiev. “We repeat it every day: close the sky over Ukraine, close it to Russian missiles, to the Russian fighter plane, to all these terrorists,” he said.

“We are humans and it is your humanitarian duty to protect us,” he continued. “If you don’t, if you don’t at least give us planes so that we can protect ourselves, we can only draw one conclusion: you too want us to be killed slowly!”

Putin’s New Threats

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Saturday that Russia would regard as co-belligerent any country attempting to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a claim by Kiev that NATO has rejected, and asserted that the sanctions imposed on his country amounted to “a declaration of war”. Vladimir Putin also warned of a possible loss by Ukraine of its “statehood” if the Ukrainian authorities do not change their policy.

“The current authorities [ukrainiennes] must understand that if they continue to do what they are doing, they are jeopardizing the future of Ukrainian statehood. And if that happens, they will be fully responsible,” said the master of the Kremlin. “These sanctions that are put in place are akin to a declaration of war,” said Vladimir Putin. “But thank God , we haven’t come to that yet,” he added.

Another failure to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

In the southeast of the country, in Mariupol, on the Sea of ​​Azov, “amid devastating scenes of human suffering, a second attempt today to begin evacuating some 200,000 people from the city was halted”, according to a press release from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This humanitarian corridor was to open at 12:00 local time (10:00 GMT) to allow the evacuation of civilians to the city of Zaporozhye, about three hours away, according to the municipality of Mariupol.

But “the column to evacuate the civilian population could not get out of Mariupol because the Russians regrouped their forces and began to bombard the city”, declared on Facebook Pavlo Kirilenko, Ukrainian governor of the region. In the morning, the pro-Russian separatist commander Edouard Bassourine, quoted by the Russian agency TASS, accused the Ukrainian troops of not respecting the temporary ceasefire.

Mariupol is under “humanitarian blockade” with “thousands of wounded” following Russian bombardments, its mayor Vadim Boïtchenko said on Youtube on Saturday evening. The situation there is “catastrophic”: its 450,000 inhabitants have neither water nor food, neither heating nor electricity, according to Laurent Ligozat, of the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF). The fall of Mariupol would be a turning point in the Russian invasion, launched on February 24. It would allow the junction between the troops coming from annexed Crimea, which have already taken the key ports of Berdiansk and Kherson, and those from Donbass. These consolidated forces could then move up towards central and northern Ukraine.

Diana, a resident, left town two and a half days ago. “It’s very, very hard to keep in touch because most of the inhabitants have no batteries and the power stations have been bombed,” she explains. “The electricity has been cut off. There is only one operator who passes only a few places in the city. It is no longer possible to enter Mariupol at all. bombs. I still managed to get a friend on the phone, who is still there. She told me that it’s fine, but the situation is very, very bad. They are trying to survive without food, without running water. nor electricity. It’s a horrific situation”, she describes for Europe 1.

Third round of negotiations

A third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place on Monday, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, David Arakhamia, announced on Saturday. Beijing, for its part, called for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a telephone conversation on Saturday between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his American counterpart Antony Blinken, according to an official Chinese statement.

What assessment?

Russia announced on Wednesday that 498 of its soldiers had been killed in Ukraine, according to the first announced assessment of its losses in this war, which has not been updated since. Ukraine and Western observers ensure for their part that the balance sheet is very much higher. Kiev says more than 11,000 Russian soldiers have died. The UN said on Friday it had counted 331 civilians killed in Ukraine, including 15 children, a potentially vastly underestimated toll.

Zelensky spoke with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Twitter on Sunday that he had once again spoken on the phone with his American counterpart Joe Biden to discuss “security issues”, “financial support for Ukraine” and “the continuation of sanctions”. against Russia”.

As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2022

The exodus continues

The crush reigns in the stations of the cities threatened by the Russian army, women and children trying to leave after heartbreaking goodbyes with their husbands and fathers remaining to fight. “We send our wives and children to Lviv, maybe further, and we stay here (…) it’s a horrible situation”, confides in Dnipro (center) Andrey Kyrytchenko, a 40-year-old builder. According to the UN, more than 1.5 million people have already taken refuge abroad since the invasion of Ukraine, and more than one million are internally displaced. This exodus has sparked strong mobilization, especially in neighboring states such as Moldova, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on Sunday, after visiting Poland on Saturday.