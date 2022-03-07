War in Ukraine: why are sirens sounding all over the country?

The war continues in Ukraine. Russia attacked the strategic port of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine before announcing a ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians. In Kiev, the inhabitants are surrounded and wake up to the rhythm of sirens, which serve to exert military and psychological pressure.

The war continues in Ukraine. Russia attacked the strategic port of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine before announcing a ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians. The Russian ministry clarified that the location of the humanitarian corridors and exit points had been determined in agreement with the Ukrainian authorities. The Russians are also shelling the suburbs surrounding Kiev. And this morning, the inhabitants of the Ukrainian capital are surrounded. Ukraine wakes up and goes to bed to the rhythm of sirens, bombs and rubble.

Searching for targets

This harassment owes nothing to chance, as the clearing begins at the scene of the last bombardment. Soldiers like Constantine keep their attention skyward, listening for the rumble of jet engines aloft. “It’s target research,” he explains on Europe 1.

A way to terrify people

“The plane corrects target positions and so it circles and circles. That’s why we have the frequent sirens. The plane circles and comes back in five minutes,” he continued. Military pressure, but also psychological. “They do this to terrify people and drive them away from our troops to stay behind,” he said.

Faced with this dramatic situation, the UN Security Council will meet again urgently on Monday at 3 p.m. (8 p.m. GMT) at the request of the United States and Albania.