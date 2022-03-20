“We are good people, why are they doing this?”, the testimony of a woman in kyiv

On the 22nd day of the invasion, fighting continues on Ukrainian ground. On Thursday, Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a theater in Mariupol in which “more than a thousand” civilians had taken refuge. For its part, kyiv is rounding its back. The capital is subjected to bombardments which are often misunderstood by civilians.

A Russian missile, visibly intercepted by the Ukrainians, ended up on the top floor of a building. A death to be deplored for the moment in the streets of the capital and we still do not understand how everything could have changed. After three weeks of bombardments, hundreds of dead, and three million refugees, some civilians find this war “absurd”.

“They say we are bad”

An absurd war for this woman met in kyiv. “I don’t know anyone anymore, who is Russian, who is Ukrainian, for me all people have always been good”, she confides to the microphone of Europe 1. kyiv is undergoing bombardments which seem to come at random. “I have always been positive about nationalities. Why do officials do this? I don’t know,” she laments.

Explosions, smoke, air alerts, the daily life of these inhabitants has officially changed. “When you listen to Russia, they say we are bad. What are we bad at? I have a brother who lives there. My father is Russian, my mother is Ukrainian. Now we are bad and that is everything. Why are we bad?” asks this woman.

“You know, I saw how badly Putin talks about us and I want to tell him why you talk about us like that? We are good people and you can be too. We are good people with one head, two hands, two legs. We’re just humans,” she concludes. It is difficult to think that the capital could give way quickly unless a substantial military effort by the Russians presents itself.