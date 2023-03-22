Uncovering the Benefits of Physical Activity for the Over-40 Crowd

As you enter middle age, it can be easy to lose the fitness momentum of your youth. After 40, work, family and other commitments can push physical activity to the bottom of the priority list. But the truth is that exercise remains an important part of a healthy lifestyle, no matter your age. Taking the time to understand the benefits of physical activity and make time to prioritize it can pay off in the long run.

Harnessing the Power of Exercise in Middle Age

There are many compelling reasons to prioritize physical activity after 40. Exercise can help you maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. It can also improve mental wellbeing and help reduce stress, anxiety and depression. Regular activity can also help reduce the risk of osteoporosis and falls, improve sleep, and increase energy levels.

Reaping the Rewards of an Active Lifestyle

But the benefits of physical activity go beyond reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Exercise can also help you to feel more confident and comfortable in your own skin. It can help boost self-esteem and reduce the effects of aging. Taking up a new physical activity can also help you to meet new people and make new friends, or reignite an old passion.

Rediscovering Your Fitness After 40

If you’re looking to get back into physical activity, it can be daunting to know where to start. It’s important to start off slowly and gradually increase your intensity. Look for activities that you enjoy and that fit into your lifestyle, such as walking, jogging, swimming or even dancing. If you’re looking for something low-impact, yoga, Pilates or tai chi can be good options.

Why It’s Never Too Late to Start Exercising

No matter how fit you were in your youth, it’s never too late to start exercising. Even if you’re just starting out, regular activity can help improve your overall health and wellbeing. Some tips that can help you get started include setting realistic goals, breaking your activity up into achievable chunks, and finding an activity that you enjoy.

Unlocking the Benefits of Physical Activity in Later Life

As you age, it’s important to remember that physical activity is still one of the most important things you can do for your health. Taking the time to prioritize physical activity as you enter middle age or later life can help you reap rewards in the long run.

Exercise after 40 can be beneficial for your physical and mental health, as well as your overall wellbeing. It’s never too late to start prioritizing physical activity, and to find activities that suit your lifestyle and interests. Whether it’s walking, swimming, yoga or tai chi, the rewards of physical activity can be long-lasting.

Sources

Exercise for Older Adults: What You Need to Know, Harvard Health Publishing

Exercise After 50: What You Need to Know, American Council on Exercise

Physical Activity for Older Adults: Benefits and Tips, American Heart Association