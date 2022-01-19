Wine makes Windows apps run better on Apple Silicon machines

When should we stop saying “Happy New Year”? When the new vintage of Wine arrives, of course! Like every year, the list of changes is too long to summarize. Let’s just remember the most important: this compatibility layer that allows Windows applications to run on macOS and GNU/Linux significantly improves its compatibility with Apple Silicon machines.

Wine is now able to run most Windows applications (and games) on M1 Macs, even through Rosetta 2 for x86-64 binaries. Among the 9,100 changes announced, we also note the improvement of the implementation of the graphics API open-source Vulkan, better compatibility with joysticks, and especially support for the WoW64 architecture which allows running 32-bit applications on 64-bit Windows systems.

Wine is open-source and free, but can be difficult to install. CrossOver, which simplifies its use but costs around forty euros, should soon integrate this new version.