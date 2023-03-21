Study Finds Weight Training and Aerobics Help Combat the Risk of Premature Death

Exercise has been proven to be beneficial for physical and mental health in numerous ways. But did you know that regular exercise can also help individuals combat premature death? A new study conducted by the Karolinska Institute, located in Sweden, has found that weight training and aerobic exercise can protect against the risk of early death.

Exercise Can Help You Live Longer

The study was conducted over a 10-year period of time and tracked the health of 2,020 individuals between the ages of 25-64. The Karolinska Institute researchers then compared individuals’ longevity and health to the amount of exercise they were doing. The Institute found that individuals who exercised regularly were able to significantly reduce their risk of premature death.

Weight Training and Aerobics Offers Protection Against Early Death

The study found that strength training and aerobic exercise, if done regularly and consistently, were both associated with a lower risk of early death. Individuals who completed both types of exercises had the greatest protection against the risk of early death. Researchers found that individuals who completed both types of exercise reduced their risk of early death by 50%.

Strength and Cardio Combats Premature Mortality

Strength training on its own was associated with a 25% reduction in the risk of early death. Scientists believe this is because strength training helps to improve muscle mass and strength, which in turn helps to boost the overall health and functioning of the body. Similarly, aerobic exercise was also associated with a 25% reduction in the risk of early death. Scientists believe this is because aerobic exercise helps to improve circulation, oxygenation, and density of the blood.

Gains in Longevity Through Strength Training

The scientists noted that the gains in longevity were only seen in those individuals who consistently and regularly worked out. Those who only worked out sporadically did not observe the same positive benefits. To gain the full benefits of weight training and aerobic exercise, it is important to workout at least three times a week.

Aerobics and Weight Training Found to Significantly Reduce Risk of Premature Death

The study has shown that both aerobic exercise and weight training can offer protection from the risk of early death. Working out on a regular basis and completing both strength training and aerobic exercise can help individuals to reduce their risk of premature death by up to 50%. To get the full benefit of both types of exercise, it is important to consistently workout at least three times a week.

Regular exercise is an important part of maintaining both physical and mental health. This study has found that weight training and aerobic exercise can offer individuals protection against early death. Consistently working out and completing both strength training and aerobic exercises can help reduce an individual’s risk of premature death by up to 50%.

