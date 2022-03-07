Autonomous driving will increase traffic problems according to Elon Musk

Elon Musk has recalled this weekend on Twitter that autonomous driving will not improve traffic problems, quite the contrary: it will even aggravate these problems according to the boss of Tesla. The reason is simple according to him, if cars can drive themselves, they will be used even more, since you will not have to exert more effort to drive them.

The current cars designed by Tesla are far from being autonomous and still require keeping your hands on the wheel, but they are gradually approaching this hypothetical future (image MacGeneration).

It may seem obvious when presented this way, but one of the traditional arguments in favor of autonomous driving is precisely to reduce the number of cars on the road. Both because traffic jams are often the result of human error and because it will be possible to create fleets of autonomous vehicles available at all times, instead of relying on at least one individual vehicle in each household. Elon Musk himself had highlighted this possibility with the Robotaxi service that Tesla is supposed to launch after solving the problem of autonomous driving.

Tesla announces new intentions for autonomous driving

A problem that turns out to be more complex than expected each year and level 5 autonomous driving, the one that allows you to consider not touching the wheel at all in all circumstances, still remains hypothetical to this day. Elon Musk naturally believes in it, it is one of Tesla’s biggest investments in years and even an argument of its CEO who does not hesitate to point out that his cars will then become an extremely profitable investment. But this will not be the solution to alleviate traffic on our roads, according to him.

It’s quite logical from his point of view, on the one hand because Tesla still sells its vehicles to individuals and on the other hand because he also launched The Boring Company. As a reminder, this company is working on the creation of cheaper tunnels. Ultimately, this should allow all cities to dig tunnels to… solve their traffic problems, precisely! Except that the original idea was to put the cars on autonomous carts that advanced at 200 km / h, but the first tunnel in place in Las Vegas is filled of Teslas driven by humans who find themselves in plugs under the ground.