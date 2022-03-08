BundleHunt: Little Snitch, ForkLift… 37 shareware at a reduced price

BundleHunt has a new offer around a gaggle of shareware for Mac offered at a reduced price. The operation offers shopping among 37 applications, all on sale and on which $5 is still deducted when the basket reaches $35.

Then you have to sort it out, some software is better known than others. In the first category there are Little Snitch, iMazing, ForkLift, Typinator, Remote Buddy, PopChar X, Dropshare, etc. In all cases, these are applications compatible with Monterey, but it will be necessary to check on a case-by-case basis what the minimum configurations are.