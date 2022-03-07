Champions League: reassuring review for Mbappé before Real-PSG, Ramos package

Paris Saint-Germain have reported that Paris SG superstar striker Kylian Mbappé, who suffered a blow to his left foot in training on Monday, had a “reassuring” clinical examination two days before the second round of the League. of the champions on Wednesday at Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos will miss the game.

Paris SG superstar striker Kylian Mbappé, victim of a blow to his left foot on Monday in training, had a “reassuring” clinical examination, his club said before the knockout round of the Champions League on Wednesday on the Real Madrid home ground. “A new point will be made in 24 hours” for the center-forward of the Blues, scorer in the first leg (1-0), said PSG, which deplores only two absentees: Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (calf ), deprived of a reunion with his former club, and midfielder Ander Herrera (conjunctivitis).

Without Mbappé, Paris lost on Saturday in Nice

The injury of “Kyky”, relayed in the afternoon by several French media, gave cold sweats to Parisian supporters, accustomed to seeing their favorite team evolve without some of its stars during major European meetings, these last years. A possible withdrawal from Mbappé would upset the preparation of PSG, depending on the exploits of its number 7, both its best scorer and its best passer this season. Without the suspended world champion, the Parisians lost to Nice in Ligue 1 (1-0) on Saturday. “There is a PSG with Kylian and another without Kylian,” admitted Nice coach Christophe Galtier after the meeting.

Confirmation of Ramos’ absence was expected. The player, hit in a calf, “trains individually until the end of the week”, indicated the club of the capital. The 2010 world champion with “Roja” has been suffering from recurring physical problems for over a year. He has only played five matches in all competitions this season, none of which in the Champions League. This limited return threatens the future in Paris of the 35-year-old player, who last summer signed a contract until 2023.

Ramos of the trip “to give good advice”?

A relapse in the right calf at the end of January deprived Ramos of a reunion with Real, where he played for sixteen years, between 2005 and 2021. On Friday, his coach Mauricio Pochettino did not rule out taking the player to Madrid, even if he was unavailable, to “give good advice to his teammates.” “It’s time to come together and be united. Any contribution, for example from Sergio, can be positive, even decisive,” said “Poche”.

Ander Herrera, hit in the thigh, then victim of an eye infection, also forfeited. The former Real Zaragoza has not played since January 31. On the return side, right-back Achraf Hakimi is applying to return to the group, after a quadriceps muscle injury deprived him of his team’s last two matches. The return of the Moroccan international, trained at Real Madrid, is good news for Pochettino, who can also count on Leandro Paredes, available after recovering from adductor pain.