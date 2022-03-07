Donations, medical aid… How to help Ukrainian civilians from France?

The situation is deteriorating day by day in Ukraine, where the Russian army is gaining ground. The first victims of Putin’s invasion are civilians, who have already fled by the thousands to neighboring countries such as Poland. How to help them? Europe 1 takes stock.

The war in Ukraine continues. The port of Mariupol and other cities have been blocked since last night and Russia announced a ceasefire this morning to allow the evacuation of civilians, the first victims of this conflict. How to help them from France? Europe 1 details some processes.

Financial donations

Above all, Ukraine needs medical aid to treat the wounded. On site, caregivers use first aid kits, haemostatic dressings to stop the blood and suture material. You can buy them yourself and drop them off at one of the branches of the France-Ukraine charity medical aid association, for example. Financial donations are also welcome on the website. For medical help, there is also Doctors Without Borders.

The Red Cross mobilized

The Red Cross is mobilized for food and hygiene products, in particular to take care of Ukrainians at the Polish border. Teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross are also on the ground in Ukraine. They help reunite families who have lost contact.

Cash donations are favored to meet the fluctuating needs of the war. Finally, more and more people are helping Ukrainians directly by booking nights on the Airbnb site. This allows them to have a cash flow while the country’s economy is at a standstill.