Elden Ring: From Software’s greatest asset is not its open world

Latest offspring of From Software, Elden Ring obviously does not ignore a very high difficulty. A trademark of the Japanese studio. However, unlike other titles, its open world somewhat reduces the punitive aspect of the game since it allows you to perform multiple cross-quests, in the event of the player getting stuck, on the main frame. But one feature in particular brings another dimension to this Souls.

circumvent the difficulty of a title by adding new features

The thorny debate over whether or not lowering the difficulty in a video game as a happy medium for an optimal user experience has been at the heart of the gaming sphere for several years now. A debate largely fueled over the releases of the games Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Demons Souls or sekiro. While some believe that lowering the difficulty of a game risks distorting the work, others are more looking for a fluid experience, devoid of elements of frustration. Obviously, everything is a question of point of view, depending on whether you place yourself on that of a Sunday player, a gamer more seasoned, speedrunneror even an e-sportsman.

In the midst of this, difficulty management presents a real headache for development studios. So it’s about finding the right balance. No doubt with Elden Ring, From Software scored some serious points in this area. Its open world first, allows both the most seasoned players to break their teeth on certain quests and bosses, and the most neophytes, to go to the four corners of the map in case of obstacles.

Verticality: the right pick

In addition to its open world, other features help alleviate this feeling of frustration. Beyond the grace points scattered everywhere, let’s talk about the statues of Marika, which serve as additional save points, usually placed before a tricky boss or a particularly demanding new location. But it is the verticality that represents one of the most salutary aspects for newcomers.

Already at the heart of sekiro, the verticality allowed the player to approach complex situations in different ways, whether using the grappling hook or the double jump. The latter was also essential in the confrontation of certain bosses to overcome them. In Elden Ring, jumping enhances both exploration and combat, while bringing a new dimension to gameplay. Whether climbing cliffs, ruins or buildings, or reaching seemingly unreachable points in order to find a loot legendary.

Jumping allows you to vary the gameplay, and to face situations according to several approaches, such as the possibility of infiltrating in a place by jumping from roof to roof, or from branch to branch. Also, and as in sekirothe jump brings a new dimension during the combat phases since in addition to adding a new way to dodge an attack, it can, used wisely, break the position of your opponents and thus finish them off with critical hits.

Finally, whether on horseback or on foot, jumping allows make exploration more enjoyable. Some hidden areas are thus only accessible through the use of the double jump. The possibility of jumper has such an impact on Elden Ringthat it therefore revolutionizes exploration and combat, to the point of adding a new dimension to the gameplay. There is no doubt that it is now an integral part of From Software’s identity.