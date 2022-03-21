Elden Ring: here is certainly the biggest troll of the developers

This is nothing new, fansElden Ring know the existence of false walls in the game that allow you to pass to new areas. But today, some players were able to highlight one of them which is quite peculiar. And for good reason, he disappears after hitting him several times.

Perseverance to open this passage!

Direction Volcano Manor, where this famous wall is located. It was a user named Teristam who posted, on Reddit, a video in which the secret wall is revealed, after the player hits it 50 consecutive times. We let you know of said video :

apparently some fake walls in Elden Ring take multiple hits to reveal, and oh my god this changes everything

(clip from user teristam on r/eldenring) pic.twitter.com/Jt8MNUDY0j March 18, 2022

Many players have therefore become interested in this wall, a strange wall which doesn’t seem to work the same as the others. Indeed, during its destruction, it does not emit the sound that can usually be heard.

For now, no one knows why this wall is present. Is this a bug or a choice on the part of From Software? Because it must be said that when the wall is finally destroyed, the player enters a room already accessible, which belongs to Rya and the knight Bernhal. Therefore, by persisting on the wall, we gain a few seconds to access it. However, this singular wall reappears from the moment the player decides to rest from a Grace site.

Several hypotheses of this fact : the first is that this wall exists as a separation with the corridor, which contains monsters, whereas the fights cannot take place in Rya and Bernhal’s room. There is also a good chance that the presence of this wall is in fact a troll to mock player practices and prank the community. The secret of the wall is indeed long to discover, and is, in itself, totally useless. A second wall in the same style has also been spotted in the same area.

However, one thing is certain: the most persistent players will try toapply this method of 50 moves on the walls that they consider suspicious, so as not to miss anything in the game ! This is why this story is so talked about: it rekindles the interest of players, who think that there may still be many secrets to discover in Elden Ring.