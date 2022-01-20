Israel: investigation into possible use of Pegasus to spy on its citizens

The daily “Calcalist” reveals that the Israeli police also used the spyware Pegasus, without judicial supervision for Israeli citizens who had led protests in 2021 against Benjamin Netanyahu. Faced with these new revelations, the Ministry of Justice in Israel is preparing to open an investigation.

Israel’s Justice Ministry on Wednesday promised a full investigation into allegations that Pegasus software was used to spy on Israeli citizens, including people who led the protests against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Owner of Pegasus, the Israeli cybersecurity group NSO found itself exposed in 2021 after investigations published by a consortium of 17 international media claiming that its software had allowed it to spy on the numbers of journalists, politicians including leaders. of State, activists and business leaders in different countries.

Pegasus, also used by the police?

This week, the Israeli business daily Calcalist reported that Pegasus had also been used to spy on Israeli citizens who led protests in 2021 against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israelis. Accusations firmly denied by the Israeli police.

Israel’s Minister of Internal Security, Omer Bar-lev, reacted in a more nuanced way: “There was no phone tapping or hacking by the police without the prior approval of a judge. “. After information from Calcalist, the Ministry of Justice announced in a press release the opening of an investigation. The Privacy Authority, a department of the ministry, said the possibility of Pegasus being used “to monitor Israeli citizens would constitute a serious breach of privacy,” according to the statement.