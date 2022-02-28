Pokémon Scarlet / Purple: why these games will revolutionize the saga

This Sunday, February 27, 2022, on the occasion of Pokémon Presents, Nintendo and Game Freak have lifted the veil on the next game in the franchise. A 9th generation of Pokémon announced with flying drums with three new starters, a new region and above all, a new revolutionary formula. Pokemon Scarlet and Purple may well mark the memories, and for the right reasons.

a ninth generation just announced

Poussacha, Chochodile, Coiffeton, Pokémon names that are sure to resonate throughout the year and even beyond following the announcement of the versions Scarlet and Purple from Pokémon. Three starters that the player can analyze long, wide and across before choosing only one. But before arriving at this crucial choice, which can only be made when the game is released, at the end of the yearthe most impatient can always hang on to the information distilled by Game Freak and Nintendo.

On the official Pokémon website, and especially the page dedicated to these new versions, it is possible to read:

“The different towns fit naturally into the surrounding landscape, without any transition. The Pokémon of the region roam everywhere: in the skies and in the waves, in the depths of the forests and in the middle of the street! You will be able to fight wild Pokémon in order to catch them, and thus experience the authentic spirit of the saga in an open world that will appeal to players of all ages!​”

an open world without any transition

For the first time since its birth in the 90s, Pokémon will therefore benefit from a real open world devoid of transitions between its zones. Whereas Pokemon Legends: Arceus had already teased the formula with its semi-open world monster hunterhere are the versions Scarlet and Purple of Pokemon really pass. A real evolution for this franchise in which players will therefore be able to find Pokémon both in the sky and in the forests and in the middle of the street.

On the graphics side, exit the artistic direction adopted by the eighth generation (the versions Sword and Shield) and place at the return of that of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the last major part of the saga. Although criticized even before its release, the fault of a technique deemed below current standards, the title has won over critics and players alike – its sales figures bear witness to this: 6.5 million copies sold the week of its release. A great success for the franchise which proves here that the graphics are not essential and that the gameplay takes precedence.

Addictive, Pokemon Legends: Arceus therefore inspired Pokemon Scarlet and Purple, in its graphics and the way Pokémon occupy space. Nevertheless, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus propelled its trainer into the past to complete the first Pokédex there, versions Scarlet and Violet should be based on the classic Pokémon formula, namely arenas, badges or equivalent, and combat similar to previous versions.

With these two opuses, Game Freak does not skimp on innovations. A revolution for this aging franchise which will therefore offer a new experience from the end of the year. Versions Scarlet and Violet will not fail to reveal more over the next few months, probably through the usual teasers, namely important NPCs, new Pokémon and a focus on cities and arenas. On your side, are you seduced by the first images of these versions? Do not hesitate to answer us via the survey below and the comment section.