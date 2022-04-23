Promo on towers and power strips, with or without HomeKit

It’s spring, it’s time to tidy up and, for once, Amazon has started a flash sale on the Koosla power strip tower. The accessory is relatively compact on a table but you can connect up to 12 electrical outlets distributed around its three floors. In addition, two sides have 3 USB sockets each.

Finally, each row of four outlets can be turned off independently of the others, with a switch, and overvoltage protection is provided. This tower is currently sold for 34 € instead of 39, in black or white, with a 2 m mains cable. The same product exists with a very long 5 m cable, sold for €37 instead of €44.

The previous solution is not HomeKit. If this is an important criterion and you don’t need a ton of sockets, the Meross power strip compatible with Apple’s home automation platform has a 15% discount. This block has four mains sockets (which can be controlled independently in the Home app) and as many USB sockets is €46.74 instead of €55.