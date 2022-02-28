Russia-Ukraine conflict: why Zelensky refuses to go to Belarus to negotiate

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to talks with Russia on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, not in Belarus as Moscow was offering. In the program “Europe Midi Week-end”, General Vincent Desportes underlines that there is a danger for the Ukrainian president to go to this country allied to Russia.

The negotiations seem to be starting again between Ukraine and Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to meet a Russian delegation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, in the Pripyat river region near Chernobyl, as specified by the Ukrainian presidency. Talks that will not take place in Belarus, as proposed by Moscow. “If Mr. Zelensky goes to Belarus, there is a lot of risk of having an accident even before arriving at the meeting place”, analyzes General Vincent Desportes, professor of strategy at Sciences Po and HEC, in the issue ofEurope Midday weekend.

Belarus, an ally of Russia

“We don’t even know if he could come back,” continues the general, who remains suspicious: “Who can trust the word of Russian officials today? Nobody.” For Vincent Desportes, the Ukrainian president is therefore “right” not to go to Belarus, led by Alexander Lukashenko who is close to Vladimir Putin. It is also through this country that Russian forces managed to penetrate northern Ukraine.

Alexander Lukashenko, however, assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that “(Russian) planes, helicopters and missiles deployed on the territory of Belarus will remain on the ground during the arrival, negotiations and departure of the Ukrainian delegation”, said the Ukrainian presidency on Sunday.