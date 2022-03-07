Sony: this PlayStation 5 exclusivity planned for 2022 has just been postponed

Delays and postponements are commonplace in the video game industry. This is a phenomenon that regularly provokes the anger of players, but which is nevertheless often essential in order not to end up with unplayable games. This time, it is an exclusive Playstation console that is concerned. And its postponement is particularly significant.

Playstation, the excluded machine

The figures have shown it well enough for a little over a year: despite the shortages of components and therefore the limited stocks, Playstation crushes Xbox at the start of a new generation of consoles. It must be said that Sony’s PS5 has some serious arguments up its sleeve with, in mind, dhe major exclusives who wink at the players. Of Demons Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartto the most recent Horizon: Forbidden West or Gran Turismo 7players are spoiled for choice.

The exclusives have not finished pointing the tip of their noses, and RPG fans will notably have games to get their teeth into, once they finish sanding the phenomenon Elden Ring. Take, for example, the long-awaited God of War: Ragnarok, the mysterious Ghostwire Tokyoor the role-playing game centered on exploration and magical combat, Forspoken. It is the latter, published by Square Enix and developed by the Luminous Productions studio, which has been postponed for several months. Remember that this is currently a console exclusive, since the title will also be available on PC when it is released.

A substantial postponement

It’s been several months since the Japanese publisher Square Enix introduced us to the universe and synopsis of its RPG Forspoken, until then expected for the month of May. Since then, the title has shown little, despite a few minutes of gameplay visible on the net. The general silence around the game was also beginning to worry the most impatient players, especially since the rumors of recent days evoked a possible postponement.

The suspense therefore did not last long, since Square Enix has officially announced, on its social networks, that will finally be released on October 11, 2022, nearly six months after the date initially planned.

We have made the decision to push the release date of Forspoken to October 11, 2022. Our ambition for this new license is to offer a world and a heroine that players around the world will want to follow for the next few years, which is why we want to do well. So we’re going to spend the next few months fine-tuning the game. We can’t wait for you to discover Frey’s adventure this fall.

As a reminder, the software will allow you to control Frey Holland, a young heroine who finds herself in spite of herself in a fantastic world, in which she will have to learn to master many powers which should represent as many different gameplays. If the explanations given by the publisher therefore remain very sober, it would seem that the development teams have accumulated a significant delay, given the long postponement announced here.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on Forspokenso you will have to wait until October 11, 2022 for PS5 and PC players, and wait for the end of the undated temporary exclusivity to discover the title on Xbox.