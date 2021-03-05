The National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) has issued a warning that the United States’ lead in the geospatial intelligence is being contested

According to the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency‘s deputy director, Stacey Dixon, the United States is in a “major power rivalry,” and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency has been pushed to deliver quicker and better goods and services. NGA officials stated at the NGA Industry Strategy Summit 2021, a virtual conference attended by a wide crowd of agency workers and contractors, that they want to widen their supplier base as well as deliver more entrepreneurs and academics into the field to accelerate innovation.

“We need your help to recreate the geoint enterprise,” Dixon stated. “We must be able to execute at the rate that the mission requires.” The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), which is part of the United States intelligence community, offers satellite imagery as well as other geospatial data to the United States military, allies, and the homeland security agencies.

Last year, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) unveiled a “moonshot” innovation campaign to relay the statement that the US is engaged in a geostrategic arms race that requires a focused effort to win. “Moonshot is a lot more than a buzzphrase for us,” Dixon explained. “It all began with a desire to concentrate on the resurgence of great power rivalry. Not only as an organization but as a wider society, as an enterprise, we have to think big.”

This vision, according to Dixon, will drive investments as well as acquisitions in the near future. At the NGA meeting, none of the authorities who spoke listed any nations by name. However, the moonshot metaphor, which alludes to President John F. Kennedy’s call to defeat the Soviet Union in the space race, appears to be about keeping ahead of China in the geospatial technology as well as big data.

China is funding sophisticated Earth observation satellites, such as a new constellation which will provide 30-minute revisits of every location on the globe. As per recent news, by 2030, the country plans to launch a 138-satellite, 10-minute revisit constellation. NGA associate director in charge of capabilities Phillip Chudoba stated the organization needs new methods for dealing with big data, providing information to consumers quicker, and changing how it creates and acquires software.

He stated, “We need optimization” to handle the ever-increasing flow of data. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) is also calling for “highest interoperability” between both the agency as well as geospatial data vendors. Chudoba stated, “We are not engaged in proprietary applications.” He stated that military users of the geoint need actionable intelligence. “We need to move away from looking at data and toward predictive analysis,” he says, and find ways to incorporate intelligence into the military information systems.