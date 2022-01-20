These 6 most anticipated video games of 2022

At the end of December, we offered you our selection of the worst games launched in 2021, a very special year for the video game industry, hampered by the pandemic, blackened by the lack of PS5 stock, the postponement of many games, as well as the cases of discrimination and sexual assault within some of the biggest development studios. But since 2022 will be better, we are selecting a list of the biggest ambitions for you to make this year a very nice consolation. Here are his 6 games that will make 2022.

#1 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (January 28)

First game in this list, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Game Freak and Nintendo certainly mark a big blow by reviewing their formula, in more ways than one. The story takes place centuries before the events of Pokémon Sparkling Diamond/Sparkling Pearl, the game will offer the player to navigate within an open-world (which will ultimately be a semi-open-world, i.e. a set of several open areas), the possibility of using certain Pokémon which will serve as mounts to access certain areas, a central city, Rusti-Cité, which will serve as a hub for exploration missions.

But the next opus stamped Pokémon also rethinks its gameplay, and its approach to fighting and approaching Pokémon, since it will be possible to launch a Pokéball directly without engaging in combat. In addition, the combat phases gain in depth thanks to new mechanics offered (attack several times in a row, abilities that can be activated in two styles: fast, or powerful). The exploration and preparation of certain quests (bivouac, crafting, outpost) also bring their share of novelties. In any case, we feel through this title that the influence of Breath of the Wild Is not far.

The output ofHorizon: Zero Dawn in 2017 familiarized players with its lush post-apocalyptic open world, mechanical creatures, and heroine: fearless hunter Aloy. Better, he had confirmed the hopes placed in him, offering a complete rendering, between a beautiful, artistic direction, a pleasant gameplay, an intriguing lore, a rather pleasant scenario, and exploration you want some here. Obviously, Horizon: Forbidden West must set the bar even higher, especially since it benefits from the Unreal Engine 5 of the new generations of home consoles.

The first gameplay trailers and videos released by Sony Interactive Entertainment have in any case confirmed that visually and artistically, this sequel has something under the hood. The gameplay promises to be even more fluid, as evidenced by the new weapons on offer, and more varied combat mechanics. Corn it is also through the plurality of biotopes that Aloy will be able to explore that the title of Guerilla stands out, themselves containing new creatures with enticing designs. What about the aquatic phases (magnificent) which one wonders if they will allow extensive exploration or not. Response in less than a month

#3 Elden Ring (February 25)

Next offspring of From Software (the Souls, Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro), Elden Ring wants to be ambitious sinceit sets itself up in a way as the successor to the games of the license, a kind of consecration, in particular through its open-world, dark and disturbing at will.

For the worldbuilding, the Japanese game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki appealed to the famous George RR Martin, the writer behind the novels Game Of Thrones. The paw heroic fantasy of the author should bring a big touch to the universe and to the lore of the game. Awarded at the Game Awards 2021 last December, for the “most anticipated game” of the year, Elden Ring seems to benefit from an artistic direction that gives chills. And if graphically, the game is not graphically up to a sekiro or a Demons Souls (according to the first 15 minutes of gameplay unveiled in November, we will still have to wait for the final version in a little over a month), the apparent richness of its open-world suggests many intense hours of play, spent sweating blood and water.

#4 starfield (11 November)

Renowned for its licenses fallout and Elder Scrolls, Bethesda is holding its big 2022 production: Starfield. Exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC, this space RPG will allow you to create your character and thus set off to conquer space, with the brand new Creation Engine 2 under the hood.

If the information is not legion, a first trailer was able to give a glimpse of the universe depicted. If the game is highly anticipated by an entire community, we recently learned that the game would be in development since 2016, according to a member of the studio. Through this announcement, the requirement of the players can only be reinforced, just like that of Bethesda to offer a game of excellence. It is in any case the ambition of the studio. Bethesda Game Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard confirmed this, saying he hopes to see Starfield and its universe resonate in the minds of gamers and stay in the spotlight for many years to come.

#5 “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” (current 2022)

If the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to promise to be a very big video game moment, no release date has yet been announced by Nintendo. The trailer released during the Nintendo Direct at E3 last June broke the ice since its reveal in 2019. Seeing Link plummeting through the clouds to approach the floating islands certainly left more than one fan speechless.

While its predecessor already gave primary importance to physics, verticality and the elements, botw2 seems to follow this trace (cross the materials) and could further push the freedom given to players. Attention, if the skies will be explorable, the players will have to wait before seeing the secrets they contain warned Nintendo. Will the game’s narrative be divided into 2 (or more) distinct parts?

While the lack of new information may be cause for concern about a 2022 release, the very knowledgeable Peter Schneider recently notified that the absence of a new trailer at the last Game Awards does not mean the game will be delayed, but will be ready in the last quarter of 2022, in November. If these words are not official, perhaps a Nintendo Direct at the start of the calendar year will be able to comfort us.

#6 God of war: ragnarok (2022)

As for botw2, God of War: Ragnarok does not have a specific release date. Initially announced for 2021, the Santa Monica project was finally postponed for a year. If Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed a release for 2022, the date remains rather vague for the moment. Rumors are circulating around next September.

In any case, this conclusion to the adventures of Kratos and Atreus in the heart of Norse mythology promises to be thrilling. The postponement has apparently allowed the teams to refine their work, and if the basic gameplay is taken over, we expect a graphical improvement, as well as certain mechanics, as well as novelties. Obviously, the scenario, the nerve center of this northern turn, will resume its course, where we notice that Atreus has grown since the events narrated in the first act, which portends exciting father-son sequences. Finally, through the episode of Ragnarök, which refers to a Nordic prophecy signifying the end of the world, we expect a real climax for a dantesque finale. We look forward.

But also: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Final Fantasy XVI, Gran Turismo 7…

Other games deserve their place in this ranking. quote Plague Tale: Requiem, Following A Plague Tale: Innocence, which emerged victorious from the Pégase in 2020, developed by the Bordeaux studio Asobo studio, which is scheduled for release in 2022. Just like Gran Turismo, which returns with a 7th opus on March 4, and which must recover after a lackluster Gran Turismo Sport episode. It is also worth mentioning Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, whose high-quality graphics (at least on next-gen) make your mouth water.

When the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI, the absence of recent news portends doubt. We learned last December that the development of FF16 had been delayed five to six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If new announcements should fall in the spring of 2022, the release window for September 2022 seems to be moving away, thus forcing to consider a date around the end of the year holidays, or even 2023.

And you, on your side? Do not hesitate to propose your biggest expectations in comment.