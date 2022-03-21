Ukraine: 130 people rescued in Mariupol theater, hundreds under the rubble

“More than 130 people were rescued. But hundreds of residents of Mariupol are still under the rubble,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video while promising the continuation of relief operations “despite the shelling” which continues in this large city in the southeast of the country.

More than 130 people have been rescued from a theater building in Mariupol bombed by the Russian army, but “hundreds” of others remain under the rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday. “More than 130 people have been saved. But hundreds of residents of Mariupol are still under the rubble,” he said in a video while promising the continuation of relief operations “despite the bombardments” which took place. continue in this large city in the south-east of the country. The Ukrainian authorities had accused Wednesday the Russian air force of having “knowingly” bombed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of inhabitants were refugees, which Russia denied.

Critical situation

The town hall of Mariupol reported that the situation was “critical” in the city with “uninterrupted” Russian bombardments and “colossal” destruction. According to initial estimates, around 80% of the city’s housing stock was destroyed. The Russian army announced on Friday that it would now fight in the city center of this besieged strategic port.

For his part, Volodymyr Zelensky castigated the slowness of Western arms deliveries to Ukraine while he has been demanding for weeks that kyiv be supplied with combat planes. “We will again remind some Western leaders that it will be a moral defeat for them, it will destroy their prestige if Ukraine does not receive advanced weapons,” he said.

Call to close European ports to Russians

Demanding a permanent reinforcement of sanctions against Russia “until there is peace in Ukraine”, Volodymyr Zelensky again called for the closure of European ports for Russian ships and attacked Western groups having not left Russia after the start of its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. “It is necessary for all Western companies to leave the Russian market,” he said, targeting Nestlé and Auchan.