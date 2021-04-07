Europe Floor Coating Market is set to Achieve Stellar Growth Exhibiting 6.5% CAGR, Top Vendors Like Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, Inc, PPG Industries, Inc

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Floor Coating Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Floor Coating market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Europe floor coating market is accounted to US$ 390.3 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 685.8 Mn by 2027.

Floor coatings are surface coatings applied on concrete surfaces to enhance its wear and abrasion resistance and prolong life. They are inert to oils, detergents and cleaners, transmission fluids, water, hail, snow, and corrosive chemicals. Floor coatings impart waterproof, anti-static, anti-vibration, and anti-skid properties to concrete floors and hence are favored in many industrial, as well as construction industries.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Floor Coating market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Floor Coating market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, Inc, The Lubrizol Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, 3M Company, Sika AG, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Rust-Oleum

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Floor Coating market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Floor Coating market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Floor Coating market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Floor Coating market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Floor Coating market.

