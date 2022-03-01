War in Ukraine: digital platforms enter a war of positions

State media RT and sputnikspearhead of the Russian disinformation offensive, are the target of a salvo of restrictions. “We are going to ban the Kremlin’s media machine in the European Union”, announced last night Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. Meta and Google have taken the lead in attacking Russian media advertising revenue.

Image MacGeneration.

‘We want to break the narrative of the Russian state-controlled media, which is now spreading war propaganda’said the High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell, “Putin wants to conquer territory, but also minds. » A few minutes earlier, Ursula von der Leyen had announced that “state media Russia Today and sputnik, as well as their affiliates, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war and to sow division in our union. »

Germany had already banned the distribution of the local version of RT for legal reasons at the beginning of the month, and Arcom is studying the question in France after being seized by the Media Democracy Europe association. The legal basis for the European ban is unclear, but the Commission President assures that “we are developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe”.

RT was quick to react through the voice of its president, Xenia Fedorova, who assures us that “the decision to ban our channel, in which 176 employees work, including more than 100 journalists, is a violation of the rule of law and goes against the very principles of freedom of expression. Nothing can justify this censorship. » But public action is largely anticipated by private actors.

Meta now prohibits Russian state media from running ads and collecting ad revenue on its platforms. Facebook is definitely less popular than local social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, but WhatsApp and Instagram are among the most used digital services in Russia.

Google is also suspending advertising from Russian state media, both on the web and in their apps, but also on YouTube, which remains extremely popular in Russia. Russia’s Communications Gendarme Calls for Immediate Lifting of TV Channel Restrictions Zvezda of the Ministry of Defence, as well as sputnik and RBCTV.

Twitter is following suit, but is interested especially to the possibilities of misuse of the recommendation algorithms. The social network “Proactively reviews tweets for platform manipulation” and say “take action against synthetic and manipulated sources of information”.

On the information war front, Ukraine is no exception. The photograph showing President Volodymyr Zelensky in military fatigues and a bulletproof vest, widely circulated in recent days, dates back to April 9, 2021. While it is still impossible to confirm the Russian losses, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations asks the Committee International Red Cross “to facilitate the repatriation of thousands of bodies of Russian soldiers”.

A site depicts captured and wounded soldiers, and videos of ordinary citizens challenging columns of tanks are flooding social networks. Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, also in charge of “digital transformation”, is demonstrating all-out activism. After calling for the suspension of the App Store in Russia, he asks now blocking cryptocurrency exchanges.

Agitation is not action: Apple hasn’t responded to Kiev’s demands, and if Elon Musk ensures having activated its Starlink satellite network in Ukraine, it remains to be seen how the stations and modems might be routed. The announcement of the creation of a “IT Army of Ukraine” can even make you smile when you know that it is made up of… a Telegram group.

The founders of encrypted messaging are also those of VKontakte, and announce “consider partially or fully restricting the operation of certain Telegram groups if the situation escalates”. The motley collective of hackers Anonymous ensures hacking into Russian television channels to broadcast Ukrainian propaganda songs and messages.

Denial of service attacks against Russian government and business sites are on the rise, in response to attacks on Ukrainian government and business sites. For the moment at least, the critical infrastructures of the two countries seem spared from the attacks, the few wipers and ransomware spotted having only a limited range.

Finally, the announced disconnection of the Swift cooperative network stands out as the most significant operation in the digital field. Without access to the automated payment instruction messaging service, Russian institutions will have to revert to slower and less reliable manual methods. The ruble unscrews again this morning, and is now worth less than the Robux, the internal currency of the Roblox game.